StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 14,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $133,743.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 14,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $133,743.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 36,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $345,848.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,089,392.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 102,060 shares of company stock worth $987,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

