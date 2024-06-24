StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $74.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Perficient has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Perficient by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,360 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth about $2,886,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 345,875 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 328.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,856 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 142,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,923 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

