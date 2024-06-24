StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $148,200.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.15.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

