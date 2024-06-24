StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.