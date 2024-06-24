StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE VSTO opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -310.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 26.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 20.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 501,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.