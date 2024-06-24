Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives C$76.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.09.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLF shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLF

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$66.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.27. The company has a current ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$61.84 and a twelve month high of C$74.94. The stock has a market cap of C$38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.64 by C($0.14). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of C$6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3499079 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. In other news, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 900 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. Also, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.