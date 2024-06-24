Superior Group of Companies’ (SGC) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SGC. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SGC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.20. 40,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,586. The company has a market cap of $321.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 421,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 40,749 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 67.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

