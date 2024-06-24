sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $33.70 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 33,847,505 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

