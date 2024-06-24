Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) and Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) Critical Analysis

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) and Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Symbotic and Palladyne AI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $1.18 billion 16.16 -$23.87 million ($0.24) -135.54 Palladyne AI $6.15 million 6.92 -$115.59 million ($3.94) -0.41

Symbotic has higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI. Symbotic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palladyne AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Symbotic has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palladyne AI has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Symbotic and Palladyne AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -1.27% 5.27% 0.65% Palladyne AI -1,390.02% -74.87% -57.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Symbotic and Palladyne AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 3 11 0 2.79 Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Symbotic presently has a consensus price target of $55.69, indicating a potential upside of 71.20%. Given Symbotic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Symbotic is more favorable than Palladyne AI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Palladyne AI shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Symbotic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Palladyne AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Symbotic beats Palladyne AI on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

