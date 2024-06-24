Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,838,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,127,000 after buying an additional 2,843,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,177,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $72,201,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $59,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

