Systelligence LLC Has $11.96 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Systelligence LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,189,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,082 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,624,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,982,000 after purchasing an additional 910,252 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,126,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DFAS traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.03. 172,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,538. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.56.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.