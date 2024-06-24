Systelligence LLC Lowers Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Systelligence LLC cut its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,833 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 932,741 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,964,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,875,000 after buying an additional 463,636 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after buying an additional 397,578 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 362,821 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,094 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

