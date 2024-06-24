Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $5.96

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $6.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 1,216,339 shares traded.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ERIC

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.