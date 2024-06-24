Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading 9.4% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 3,206,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 36,943,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Tellurian Stock Up 14.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $600.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

Featured Stories

