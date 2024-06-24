Terra Tops 1-Day Volume of $49.42 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $326.60 million and $49.42 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Terra alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000578 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000677 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 776,129,304 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.