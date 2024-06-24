Tezos (XTZ) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $762.17 million and $27.06 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000578 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000677 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,007,073,910 coins and its circulating supply is 986,509,500 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

