The Allstate Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $14.99 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2024 earnings at $12.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

NYSE:ALL opened at $160.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $994,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 91.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Allstate by 351.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 50,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

