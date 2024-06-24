The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNS. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$61.83 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$64.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.32 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.4780876 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

