The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Thoughtworks Trading Up 5.3 %

TWKS opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $248.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.77 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. Analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

