The Graph Market Cap Achieves $1.96 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $3.64 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,799,685,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,548,510,472 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

