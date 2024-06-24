The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $355.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $352.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.65 and a 200-day moving average of $352.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

