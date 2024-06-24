The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 16.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $353.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,425. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $350.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

