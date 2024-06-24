The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Southern comprises 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.21. 1,005,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,907. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Argus increased their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

