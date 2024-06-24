Toncoin (TON) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $25.08 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $7.35 or 0.00011978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $25.08 billion and approximately $399.04 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009487 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,293.65 or 0.99936044 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012430 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00075319 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,042,357 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is currently trading on 430 active market(s) with $300,799,596.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

