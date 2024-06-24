Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$78.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.38.

TOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$314,392.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $968,965. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

TOU stock opened at C$60.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.19. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$53.45 and a one year high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 12.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4043109 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

