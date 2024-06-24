Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 34,596 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical volume of 26,329 put options.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $9.86. 3,535,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,472,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 251,847 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 102,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

