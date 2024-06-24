Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Motco bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 235.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $334.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $182.96 and a 52 week high of $345.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

