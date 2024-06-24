True North Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.2% of True North Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,688,000 after buying an additional 552,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,640,940,000 after buying an additional 485,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $847.51. The stock had a trading volume of 467,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $788.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $732.58. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $521.26 and a fifty-two week high of $873.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $752.96.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

