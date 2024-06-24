True North Advisors LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.50.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $768.95. 54,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,190. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $755.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $802.06. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

