True North Advisors LLC Sells 442 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

True North Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.6 %

LMT stock traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $475.00. The company had a trading volume of 164,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.69. The stock has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

