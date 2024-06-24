True North Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.28. The stock had a trading volume of 110,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,964. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

