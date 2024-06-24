Truist Financial Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $282.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $255.00 to $282.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

ESS opened at $278.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.02. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $284.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 632.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

