Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

