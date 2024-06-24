UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

UDR opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in UDR by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 9.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,744,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,225,000 after purchasing an additional 429,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

