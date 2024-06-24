Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Down to $6.99

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $6.81. Under Armour shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 1,191,040 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UAA. Oppenheimer lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Under Armour Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

