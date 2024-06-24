United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Boosted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $136.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.18. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

