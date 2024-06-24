United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Raised by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

UPS opened at $136.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

