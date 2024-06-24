UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.39 on Monday, hitting $487.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,231. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $449.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

