UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,005 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

NYSE UNH traded up $6.58 on Monday, reaching $489.17. 859,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,647. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $450.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

