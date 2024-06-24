Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of U stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 444,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,817,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $53,160.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 444,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,817,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,170 shares of company stock worth $4,860,412. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 93,078 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Unity Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

