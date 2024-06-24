Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $43.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE:VVV opened at $41.81 on Friday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.