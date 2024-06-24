Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Bought by &Partners

&Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,512 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,596,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,281,000 after purchasing an additional 108,583 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,085,000 after purchasing an additional 865,015 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.55 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.