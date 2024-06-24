Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

VDE stock opened at $125.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.98. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

