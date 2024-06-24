Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.60. 3,499,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,593,854. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

