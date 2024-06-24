Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 15,335 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,784% compared to the average volume of 314 put options.

Shares of VGK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.71. 670,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGK. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

