Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.05% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 281,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 72,099 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.76. 252,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.009 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.