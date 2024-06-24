Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VB stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.04. The company had a trading volume of 163,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,057. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.48. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

