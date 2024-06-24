Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.68. The company had a trading volume of 179,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.66 and its 200 day moving average is $246.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

