Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $503.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

