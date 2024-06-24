Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 5.4% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.37 and a 12 month high of $180.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

